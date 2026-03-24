Centre’s economic reforms not connected with realities, says AAP MP

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang on Tuesday criticised the Union Government while speaking on the Finance Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha, stating that the government’s claims of economic strength and reforms over the last decade stand completely disconnected from the ground reality.

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Kang said that while the Finance Minister has made tall claims about economic progress, the real picture of the country’s economy is deeply concerning.

“If we look at the last 10 years, inflation is at one of the highest levels in the country’s history, and the Indian Rupee has weakened drastically, crossing alarming level of 90 against the US dollar. The same people who once promised petrol at Rs 60 have now pushed prices beyond Rs 100, with diesel also becoming increasingly expensive,” he said.

Highlighting the plight of farmers, Kang said that the promise of doubling farmers’ income has completely failed. “In the last decade, instead of income doubling, input costs have doubled or even tripled. From pesticides to fertilisers, everything has become costlier, pushing farmers into deeper distress,” he added.

He further pointed out the stark contrast between macroeconomic claims and individual prosperity. “We are told India is among the top five economies in the world, but our per capita income ranking has slipped to 142. Poverty is increasing, and inequality is widening,” Kang said.

Raising the issue of corporate favouritism, Kang alleged that loans worth over Rs 16 lakh crore of big corporates have been written off as NPAs, while farmers continue to struggle even for minimum support price (MSP) guarantees. “This clearly shows who the government stands with,” he remarked.

Kang also criticised the Agniveer scheme, calling it a blow to the youth of the country. “Young people who once prepared to serve the nation in the armed forces are now left uncertain about their future. This policy has pushed many towards frustration and gangsterism,” he said, adding that regions like Haryana are witnessing a worrying trend where unemployed youth are drifting in the wrong direction.

On international trade, Kang raised concerns about the India-US trade discussions and their potential impact on Indian farmers.

“This deal is a direct attack on the livelihood of our farmers, especially those involved in dairy, apple farming in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, and maize producers. Instead of strengthening our agricultural backbone, the government is exposing farmers to unfair global competition,” he warned.

The AAP MP also highlighted the issue of cross-border trade through Punjab. “Trade worth thousands of crores continues through Mumbai-Karachi routes, benefiting big corporates, but the Amritsar-Lahore (Wagah border) trade route remains shut. If opened, it can transform the economic condition of farmers across Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana,” Kang said.

“The reason it remains closed is clear, because it would empower ordinary farmers instead of big corporate houses,” he added.

--IANS

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