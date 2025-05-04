Centre's decision on caste census major step towards OBC welfare: NCBC chief Hansraj Ahir

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir on Sunday welcomed the Centre's decision to conduct a caste-based census, saying the move reflects the government's commitment to ensuring the welfare of backwards and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities.

Speaking to IANS in an exclusive interview, Ahir said the decision, taken after a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a "historic step" towards addressing long-standing demands from backwards communities.

The census will be carried out alongside the next nationwide population count, marking a major policy shift.

He also praised the government for empowering the NCBC by granting it constitutional status and establishing it as a quasi-judicial authority, enabling it to address the concerns of backwards communities more effectively.

He said that the government not only gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission but also introduced reservations for OBCs and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in NEET for medical college admissions.

Ahir said, "This is benefiting the OBC. Under this government, work is being done for the OBC. The government's intention is clear that the welfare of OBCs should be ensured."

He highlighted the mechanism within the commission that allows removal of upper caste individuals from its ambit, further reinforcing the focus on genuinely backward communities.

Referring to the caste census, he added, "There was a long-standing demand for a caste census, and the government has taken this decision keeping in mind the benefits to the backwards and OBC communities. The poor castes, families with low income, get the benefit. This was a good old tradition."

Ahir further explained the layered structure within the OBC category, which includes a distinction between the creamy and non-creamy layers.

"The non-creamy layer gets the benefit of OBC. The provision, which is not there in SC and ST, is in OBC. The SC-ST do not have the creamy layer and non-creamy layer provision. However, for a family to be in the OBC, they have to prove whether they fall in the creamy or non-creamy layer to get facilities accordingly," he added.

He said the results of the caste census will guide future policies and allow the commission to make evidence-based suggestions.

"It is right that after this census, we can suggest that some castes should be removed from it and some should be added, so those castes most in need should get the benefit," he concluded.

--IANS

sd/dan