Centre to issue special commemorative coin on IIT-Kharagpur's 75th anniversary

Kolkata, Aug 14 (IANS) The Central government will issue a special commemorative silver coin to mark the 75th anniversary of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur (IIT-K), the oldest IIT.

As part of its plan, a special commemorative silver coin of Rs 75 and weighing 40 grams, is being introduced.

The Union Finance Ministry issued a notification in this regard recently, sharing detailed information about this coin.

The coin will be released on the Foundation Day of IIT Kharagpur on August 18.

However, this is only a commemorative coin. It cannot be used for trading. It is meant for those who love to collect coins.

According to sources, this coin will be released from the Kolkata Mint under the Central Government. This commemorative coin can be collected from the mint at a retail price of Rs 7500.

Director of IIT Kharagpur, Suman Chakraborty, said, "A Rs 75 commemorative silver coin is being brought out to mark the 75th anniversary of the institute. The Government of India has approved it. It will be released on our upcoming foundation day."

IIT Kharagpur is the oldest of the IITs in India. Founded in 1951, the institute is the first of the IITs to be established and is recognised as an Institute of National Importance. In 2019, it was awarded the status of Institute of Eminence by the Government of India.

Spread over 2,000 acres of land in Kharagpur in West Midnapore, it is one of the technological hubs of the country.

According to the government notification, the Rs 75 coin to be released for IIT Kharagpur will contain 99.9 per cent silver.

The diameter of the coin will be 44 millimetres. The special initiative has been taken to mark the 75th anniversary of the institute.

