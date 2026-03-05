Centre to bring comprehensive package for north Bengal tea gardens soon: MoS Jitin Prasada

Kolkata, March 5 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada on Thursday said the central government will soon bring a “comprehensive package” for tea gardens in north Bengal. Jitin Prasada made the remarks after visiting tea gardens in Jalpaiguri earlier in the day.

Read More

"We have come to north Bengal to listen to the current problems of the tea industry. Discussions are underway on how to overcome these problems and how to address the issues faced by workers. There is a Tea Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. We are also examining how we can expand tea exports abroad. There is a strong demand for tea in our country. Discussions are also taking place on how improving quality can help boost exports. The tea industry is our first priority," the Minister said.

MoS Prasada also said: "Currently, weather patterns are changing, and the tea industry is facing challenges such as waterlogging in new plantations and labour-related issues. We are preparing a comprehensive package for the tea industry. It would be helpful if the state government cooperates with us. We are hopeful."

It may be noted that the tea industry is the largest industry in north Bengal. However, due to various factors including weather-related issues, the region’s oldest and largest tea industry has been facing a decline. Tea garden owners have been demanding intervention from the central government to revive the sector.

On Thursday, Jitin Prasada visited the Denguajhar tea garden in Jalpaiguri district along with officials of the Tea Board.

Tea garden owners took the Union Minister to the tea processing unit, where he was briefed about the varieties of tea produced and the quality standards maintained at the estate.

Jitin Prasada began his political career in 2001 as a general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2004 from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, his home constituency, entering the 14th Lok Sabha.

During his first term in Parliament, he was inducted as Minister of State for Steel in April 2008, becoming one of the youngest members of the Union Council of Ministers at the time.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from Dhaurahra after the Shahjahanpur seat ceased to exist following delimitation. He won the election and retained his place in Parliament.

In Parliament, he served on the Committee on Petitions and the Committee on Information Technology, and was also part of the consultative committees of the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Steel.

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Congress appointed him the party's in-charge for the state.

Prasada joined the BJP on June 9, 2021. In the 2024 general elections, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Pilibhit constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

sch/pgh