Centre taking steps to ensure LPG supply: K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) Responding to the issue of a shortage of LPG cylinders due to the conflict involving Israel, the US and Iran, BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday said the Central government is taking the necessary steps to ensure the supply of LPG cylinders and that the disruption has occurred due to the sudden outbreak of war. He also dubbed Congress leaders "stupid" for staging protests over the issue at this stage.

Speaking to reporters near the Vidhana Soudha here, Vijayendra said: "The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the necessary measures to ensure the supply of cooking gas cylinders. Due to the sudden war, there has been disruption in supply. Despite knowing this, Congress leaders are staging protests on the streets against the Central government. This shows the intellectual bankruptcy of the Congress."

He said Congress workers had begun protesting over the shortage of LPG cylinders since Tuesday evening (March 10).

"They have no shame or dignity. They have proved it again. For the last 12 days, the US-Israel and Iran war has been going on. The media has widely reported how the war has affected the supply of crude oil and gas globally," he said.

"In our country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken special care in this regard. There are restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders. However, despite knowing that steps are being taken to ensure consumers are not affected, Congress workers have come onto the streets and are protesting. The Congress party is showing its inability to think," he said.

Referring to the state Budget, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently presented a record Budget of Rs 4.48 lakh crore but questioned the financial condition of the state.

"The situation in the state has deteriorated to such an extent that even the salaries of police personnel have not been paid in Shivamogga, Karwar and Hubballi-Dharwad districts. The state government has reached a situation where it has not been able to pay even the February salaries. Is there any bigger example than this to show that the state is heading towards bankruptcy?" he asked.

“The police personnel have not been paid their February salaries even though it is already March 11. The state is bankrupt,” he reiterated.

Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah had a golden opportunity while presenting the record Budget but failed to utilise it. “He had a golden opportunity, but he did not make use of it and has instead let everything slip away,” he said.

“I want to tell the Congress leaders that the US and Israel, which declared the war, did not inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any neighbouring countries in advance. No one had anticipated the outbreak of the war. Since it started suddenly, such problems have arisen. Congress leaders do not even have this basic understanding,” he said, adding that they lacked even basic common sense.

Vijayendra expressed confidence that the LPG supply issue would be resolved in the coming days. “The Central government is examining the implications of the war. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the strength to resolve any such issues,” he said.

--IANS

mka/pgh