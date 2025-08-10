Centre, states will march together to make India developed country: PM Modi

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Centre and the states will work together to make India a developed country.

He said, "We are here for the betterment of the people of this country. We will take joint steps together, march together, and make India a developed nation."

Addressing a gathering at the IIIT Auditorium in Electronics City, Bengaluru, after laying the foundation stone for the Metro Phase 3 project, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of introducing new reforms.

"Over the past decade, reforms in all sectors have been carried forward," he stated.

"Our efforts will take Karnataka to great heights. Together, we will work to fulfil the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'," he stressed.

He noted that the Centre has provided thousands of crores of rupees to speed up reforms and infrastructure development.

"Today, the Yellow Line Metro has commenced, and the foundation stone for the Metro Phase 3 Project has been laid. In addition, three Vande Bharat trains have been flagged off," PM Modi said.

The Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Belagavi has been inaugurated, which he said will strengthen business in that region. The Amritsar-Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat train will contribute to tourism, he added.

"India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. In the last 11 years, our economy has moved from the 10th position to the 5th position, and we are marching at speed to become the third-largest economy. How did we achieve this speed? We got it from the spirit of reform, perform, and transform, through sheer honesty and commitment," he stated.

PM Modi recalled that in 2014, the Metro network was confined to just five cities. "Today, it spans more than 1,000 kilometres across 24 cities in the country. India now has the third-largest Metro network in the world," he said.

"Before 2014, about 20,000 kilometres of railway routes had been electrified since independence. In the past decade, we have ensured the electrification of more than 40,000 kilometres. Until 2014, only 74 airports were operational in India; today, there are more than 160. The growth in waterways is equally impressive - in 2014, only three national waterways were operational; now, the number has increased to 30," he added, highlighting the improved infrastructure under his tenure.

Pointing out developments in health and education, the Prime Minister said, "In 2014, there were only seven AIIMS and 387 medical colleges in the country. Today, there are 22 AIIMS and 704 medical colleges. In the past 11 years, one lakh additional medical seats have been created, greatly benefiting our middle-class students."

He further noted that in 11 years, the number of IITs has increased from 16 to 23, IIITs from 9 to 25, and IIMs from 13 to 21.

"This means more opportunities for students seeking higher education. The speed with which the country is progressing is also transforming the lives of the poor and those previously denied opportunities," he said.

Under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, more than 4 lakh houses have been provided, and the government is building an additional 3 crore houses.

"In the past 11 years, we have built more than 12 crore toilets, ensuring dignity and hygiene for women," he said.

