Centre seeks report from Odisha govt on proposed felling of over 2,000 trees at NIT Rourkela

Bhubaneswar, March 23 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has sought an action taken report from the Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department regarding the alleged proposal of felling of more than 2,000 full-grown trees for the construction of a new building at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela.

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Acting on a complaint filed by one Alaya Samantaray, an RTI and Environmental Activist, the MoEF&CC, on March 20, wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (FE&CC), Odisha, urging immediate action in the matter in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

“The complainant has alleged that the proposed site forms part of a dense green cover serving as an ecological buffer zone and habitat for local flora and fauna. It has further been stated that an alternative site within the campus, where foundation work for the Civil Engineering Department has already been initiated and which reportedly involves minimal tree cover, may be considered to avoid large-scale felling of trees,” the letter stated.

The MoEF&CC urged the department to examine the matter in detail and ensure necessary action is taken in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

“An Action Taken Report in the matter may also be furnished to this office at the earliest for further necessary action at this end,” the letter further added.

Samantaray, in his complaint, stated that NIT Rourkela, spread over a lush green area in an industrial city, not only serves as a buffer zone for the campus itself but also acts as the lungs of the steel city of Rourkela. He described the greenery within the NIT campus as a paradise for diverse wildlife, flora and fauna. “Often, trees have been felled in the past within the campus for different construction activities.

However, the present proposal to fell more than 2000 full-grown trees within the campus for a new building is uncalled for and could be avoided,” noted Samantaray.

He emphasised that the foundation stone for the Civil Engineering Department, laid over an area of more than five acres, could easily accommodate the proposed new structures. Instead of utilising the earmarked site, the NIT authorities are proposing to fell trees at another location.

The environmental activist also requested the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Rourkela, to reconsider the permission granted and direct the NIT authorities to revisit their building plan and explore an alternative site, ensuring the barest minimum felling of trees.

--IANS

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