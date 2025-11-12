Centre sanctions strategic Ferozepur-Patti rail link in Punjab: Union Minister Bittu

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (IANS) The Central government has sanctioned the Ferozepur-Patti rail link in Punjab, which will reduce the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar and is extremely important from a strategic point of view as it is close to the Pakistan border, Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said here on Wednesday.

He said the project holds strategic and economic significance as it reduces the distance between Ferozepur and Amritsar from 196 km to 100 km and shortens the Jammu-Ferozepur-Fazilka-Mumbai corridor by 236 km.

The Ferozepur-Patti rail link project will cover 25.72 km at an estimated cost of Rs 764.19 crore, including Rs 166 crore towards land acquisition to be borne by the Railways.

It will serve as a crucial link between the Malwa and Majha regions of the state, enhancing regional mobility and logistics efficiency, he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the “historic gift” to Punjab, Bittu said the new rail line would connect the Jalandhar-Ferozepur and Patti-Khemkaran routes, providing a direct and alternative connection close to the international border.

Passing through areas of strategic defence significance, it will facilitate the rapid movement of defence personnel, equipment, and supplies.

Bittu said the project also promises significant socio-economic gains, benefiting nearly 10 lakh people and creating approximately 2.5 lakh employment opportunities. It will serve 2,500-3,500 daily passengers, particularly students, employees, and patients from nearby villages.

The rail link will spur trade and industrial growth, reduce freight transportation costs, and improve access to agricultural markets, thereby boosting investment in education, healthcare, and essential infrastructure.

It will also link Amritsar, a major commercial, educational, and religious hub attracting over one lakh tourists daily, with Ferozepur, ensuring faster connectivity and stronger regional integration. Importantly, the new alignment will revive a historic route lost during the Partition, reducing the Ferozepur-Khemkaran distance from 294 km to 110 km.

--IANS

vg/vd