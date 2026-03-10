Centre sanctions Rs 650.42 crore for upgrading NH-754K stretch in Gujarat's Kutch district

New Delhi/Bhuj, March 10 (IANS) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday approved a Rs 650.42 crore project to develop a key highway corridor in Kutch district aimed at improving connectivity across the remote region of Gujarat.

The project involves the construction of the 165.58-kilometre Lakhpat–Gaduli–Jara–Hajipir–Khavda–Kandavan–Dholavira section of National Highway-754K as a two-lane road with paved shoulder configuration.

The corridor runs through several sparsely populated areas of Kutch and is expected to play a significant role in improving mobility and transport infrastructure in the district.

Announcing the decision on X, Gadkari said: "The project has been sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 650.42 crore. The development would strengthen connectivity between the Kutch region and the rest of Gujarat while supporting economic and tourism activities in the area."

According to the minister, Kutch hosts several major festivals and cultural programmes every year that attract visitors from different parts of the country.

Access to many of these locations depends on the corridor covered by the project. The upgraded highway is expected to improve travel conditions for visitors and residents alike.

Gadkari also highlighted the economic importance of the route, stating that the highway would facilitate the movement of goods linked to the region’s mineral and salt industries.

"Kutch is one of the country’s prominent centres for salt production and mineral extraction, and improved road infrastructure is expected to support logistics and trade connected to these sectors," he said.

Officials said the existing road currently faces significant congestion and a higher incidence of accidents.

The planned upgrade to a two-lane road with paved shoulders is expected to ease traffic pressure and enhance road safety along the stretch.

The project is also expected to reduce vehicle operating costs by improving road conditions and traffic flow.

Lower fuel consumption and smoother movement of vehicles are anticipated as a result of the improved infrastructure.

Once completed, the highway development is expected to provide safer and more efficient transportation across a large part of Kutch, while strengthening links between remote settlements and the wider road network of Gujarat.

