Centre sanctioned not even one-eighth of Kerala’s request: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday accused the Centre of showing “injustice and neglect” towards the state by denying adequate assistance for relief and rehabilitation in the Wayanad Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster.

He pointed out that the tragedy in Meppadi occurred on July 30, 2024.

“Within ten days, a Central team arrived to assess the situation, and the Hon. Prime Minister visited the next day. However, even after one year and two months, no emergency aid has been sanctioned. Kerala had, after its preliminary assessment, sought Rs 1202.12 crore as immediate relief, but the Centre did not release any amount,” said Vijayan in his statement.

“Despite repeated requests to waive off loans of the disaster-hit people, no action has been taken. On the contrary, the Centre even removed Section 13 of the National Disaster Management Act, which facilitated such waivers. Citing this amendment, the Union Government informed the High Court in writing that the law no longer allows writing off loans of Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster victims”.

Kerala submitted its first memorandum on August 17, 2024, immediately after the calamity, and later conducted a detailed Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA), submitting its report on November 13, 2024. Both submissions were made when Section 13 of the Disaster Management Act was still in force.

However, the Centre issued a gazette notification removing that section only on March 29 this year, and the amendment does not have a retrospective effect.

Still, the Centre adopted a harsh and insensitive stance by refusing to extend aid, citing the amendment.

It also took five months for the Central Government to even declare the calamity as a “severe disaster,” thereby blocking possibilities for international assistance.

Kerala sought Rs 2221.03 crore for reconstruction assistance as per norms, but the Centre has sanctioned only Rs 260.56 crore -- not even one-eighth of what was requested.

Widespread protests have erupted against this neglect of Kerala.

“This outrage reflects the collective sentiment of the people,” the Chief Minister said, urging the Centre to recognise the state’s legitimate rights and extend the due assistance without further delay.

