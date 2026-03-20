Centre reviews crop damage due to unseasonal rain, assures MSP procurement and relief to farmers

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Centre has conducted a detailed review of the agricultural situation across the country, particularly in view of crop damage caused by unseasonal rains and hailstorms in several states.

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Speaking to reporters here, the minister noted that crops in many regions were nearly ready for harvest when adverse weather conditions struck.

"Today, I conducted a detailed review of the entire country's agricultural situation, especially considering the impact of adverse weather in several states. At a time when crops are almost ready for harvest, not only did rainfall occur, but in many areas there was also hail, which has caused damage to crops. We immediately contacted the states concerned to identify where losses occurred due to hail," Chouhan said.

Directions have been issued for immediate surveys and necessary action so that affected farmers receive relief at the earliest, he added.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan said in a post on X that he held a meeting with senior officials at Krishi Bhavan to review the agricultural situation across the country.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding crop losses in several states due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. The minister directed officials to ensure prompt assessment of the damage and swift action to provide relief to farmers.

Chouhan also emphasised that the government is preparing for the upcoming procurement season and assured farmers that crops will be purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"The procurement of wheat and paddy will begin shortly, and production has been bumper this year. We will procure wheat and paddy, but at the same time, our focus is also very strong on pulses. We will purchase the entire quantity that farmers wish to sell," he said.

The minister further said that the government is adopting a region-specific approach for preparing the strategy for the upcoming Kharif season.

"Earlier, we used to hold a single meeting to prepare for the upcoming Kharif crop. Now, in Delhi, we will organise regional conferences because broadly the country can be divided into five regions — North, South, West, East, and the hilly and Northeast states," he said.

According to the minister, the government has divided the country into five joint groups to ensure better coordination and planning for the Kharif season.

He said three regional conferences have already been scheduled — April 7 in Jaipur, April 17 in Lucknow, and April 24 in Odisha — while the dates for the remaining two conferences will be finalised soon.

Chouhan added that the objective of these regional consultations is to formulate better agricultural strategies according to local conditions and strengthen support systems for farmers ahead of the Kharif sowing season.

--IANS

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