Centre responsible for Punjab’s worst flood in 37 years, says minister

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (IANS) Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Saturday came down heavily on the Union Government, holding it responsible for aggravating Punjab’s worst flood in the last 37 years.

The Cabinet Minister said the timely release of water by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) in June could have significantly reduced the devastation. He lamented that even as lakhs of people in Punjab continue to suffer, the Prime Minister has not made a single statement on the crisis, let alone extend any support to the state.

Raising concern over Haryana’s approach, the Minister alleged that while Haryana, on one hand, sends letters offering help, on the other, it has also communicated that Punjab be left to drown by reducing Haryana’s share of water flow during this monsoon from 7,900 cusecs to 6,250 cusecs to protect its canal systems and population, thereby leaving Punjab to its fate.

He added that despite repeated requests, the BBMB failed to release adequate water from dams in June, which could have helped mitigate the impact of floods in Punjab. The minister further disclosed that a private company, Level 19 Biz Private Limited, which had been engaged in 2024 to assess the structural strength of Madhopur headworks gates, wrongly certified them as capable of withstanding 6.25 lakh cusecs of water. However, the gates failed to manage even half the certified capacity, leading to their collapse and the tragic death of a department employee.

Goyal said this grave lapse has not only exposed negligence but also worsened the crisis. A strict notice has been served to the company, and punitive action is being initiated. He said that due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, coupled with the convergence of water from khuds and nullahs into the regulated discharge from the state’s rivers, Punjab is witnessing one of the most devastating floods in its history, far worse than the catastrophic floods of 1988.

The Minister pointed out that although only 2.15 lakh cusecs of water were released into the Ravi river from the Ranjit Sagar Dam, the additional flow from khuds and nullahs of adjoining states turned the situation into massive destruction. He said that the regulated discharge aggravated by the sudden convergence of floodwaters from khuds and nullahs has surpassed all previous records, causing widespread devastation across seven districts of the state.

Goyal revealed that in 1988, the Ravi had carried 11.20 lakh cusecs of water, whereas this year it has reached 14.11 lakh cusecs. Out of this, around 2.15 lakh cusecs were released from the Ranjit Sagar Dam while the remaining flow came from khuds, nullahs and catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. “This unprecedented surge directly impacted three districts with waters of the Ravi, while four other districts suffered heavy losses due to floods from the Beas and the Sutlej rivers, inflicting massive damage to standing crops, livestock and habitation,” he said.

Highlighting the relief and rescue measures, the Cabinet Minister informed that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government ensured the timely evacuation and protection of lives. Over 11,330 people were rescued and shifted to 87 relief camps where food, shelter and medical care were provided. Nearly 110 people were airlifted from marooned areas with assistance from NDRF, SDRF and Army teams.

“The foremost priority of the Punjab Government was to save every life. From senior district officials to patwaris and volunteers, every arm of the government worked on the ground with the people,” he added. The Water Resources Minister also clarified that extensive evacuation of livestock has been carried out. Market committee sheds and relief shelters were used to accommodate animals in affected areas of Ferozepur and Fazilka, with large quantities of fodder supplied by the government and voluntary organisations.

“Our government gave special attention to livestock because, unlike humans, they cannot raise a cry for help. We ensured that no animal was left unattended,” he noted. Commenting on the opposition’s remarks, Minister Goyal said this is not the time for blame games but for united action. He appealed to all political, social and religious leaders to rise above party lines and extend full cooperation in relief operations.

