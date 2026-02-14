Centre responds positively to Agriculture Minister's request; PM-Kisan funds to be released to over 22,000 K'taka farmers

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Agriculture has responded positively to a request submitted by Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy seeking the release of pending funds under the PM-Kisan scheme to thousands of farmers in the state.

Read More

Reacting to the development, Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy said on Saturday, “On behalf of the state government, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for considering our request in the interest of Karnataka’s farmers, resolving the technical hurdles, and ensuring justice to the farmers.”

He clarified that with the Centre’s action, eligible farmers will now receive financial assistance on time.

He also stated that instructions have been issued to department officials to expedite the verification of documents of the remaining farmers so that they, too, can be covered under the scheme at the earliest.

The official statement released on Saturday in this regard stated, "On December 17, 2025, Minister Cheluvarayaswamy had written to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlighting that due to technical reasons, more than 30,000 eligible farmers in the state were being deprived of benefits under the scheme. He had also raised the issue in person when the Union Minister visited the state last week to attend an international trade fair."

Responding to the request, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that based on the verification provided by the state government, more than 22,000 beneficiaries have already been included in the payment list for the 22nd instalment, and the funds will be released to them shortly. He further assured in his letter that the remaining cases would be included under the scheme once state officials complete verification and confirmation, the statement said.

--IANS

mka/rad