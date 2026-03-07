Centre plans new push for coconut sector: Shivraj Singh Chouhan ​

Chennai, March 7 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held an extensive post-Budget consultation in Chennai with coconut farmers, scientists, agricultural experts, and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for strengthening India’s coconut sector and improving farmers’ incomes. ​

Read More

The meeting focused on the challenges faced by coconut growers and explored ways to increase productivity, promote value addition, and expand opportunities for farmers associated with coconut cultivation. ​

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan said that visiting Tamil Nadu always fills him with “joy and enthusiasm,” and he paid tribute to the State’s rich cultural heritage and the many eminent personalities who have contributed to the nation’s progress. ​

Highlighting the importance of the coconut sector, the Minister said Tamil Nadu remains one of the country’s key coconut-producing regions. ​

Across India, he said, nearly 1.25 crore farmers are directly involved in coconut cultivation, while the livelihoods of around 3 crore people depend on activities linked to the sector. ​

However, he noted that coconut farmers are facing several challenges that are affecting productivity and long-term sustainability. Many coconut plantations in the country, he pointed out, are nearly 60 years old, leading to a steady decline in yield. ​

In addition, pests and diseases such as root wilt and whitefly infestations continue to impact coconut production in several regions. Chouhan said the Union government plans to address these issues through coordinated efforts involving farmers, scientists, and policy experts. ​

A major focus will be on developing new, disease-resistant coconut varieties capable of delivering higher productivity and better quality, thereby strengthening India’s position in the global coconut export market. ​

He also emphasised the importance of the Coconut Promotion Scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which aims to support coconut farmers by improving production methods, expanding processing facilities, and promoting intercropping practices. ​

Encouraging farmers to adopt intercropping alongside coconut cultivation, Chouhan said the practice could significantly improve farm profitability by generating additional income streams. ​

The Minister further said the government intends to replace old and unproductive orchards with new plantations, establish high-quality nurseries, and strengthen processing infrastructure to promote value-added coconut products. ​

He added that consultations with farmers and state governments are continuing to finalise the framework of the proposed Coconut Promotion Board. ​

According to him, the initiative could benefit a large number of growers, including nearly 28 per cent of farmers in Tamil Nadu. ​

Chouhan also highlighted India’s linguistic diversity, encouraging participants to speak in their mother tongues during such consultations, with translators available to facilitate communication if necessary. ​

--IANS

aal/dan