Centre of Excellence to be built for specialisation in aerospace, defence: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 13 (IANS) Specialised skilling in high-value sectors such as aerospace, defence and electric mobility will now be accessible in Assam, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing that a state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence (CoE) will soon come up at the Assam Engineering College (AEC) campus in Guwahati.

Taking to the X platform on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that earlier, students and professionals aspiring for advanced skilling in these sectors had to travel to metros and spend significant amounts on training. “Not anymore,” he wrote, adding that the new facility will bring world-class training infrastructure to the doorstep of Assam’s youth.

The upcoming Centre of Excellence—focused on Aerospace and Defence, Automotive and Electric Vehicle (EV) industries—is being developed with a total investment of Rs 243.66 crore, of which Rs 200 crore will be contributed by Dassault Systemes India. Spread over 5,000 sq ft, the centre is expected to train and upskill 10,000 candidates, including students, working professionals and employees from various industries.

A senior official asserted that the CoE will impart domain-specific skills, facilitate upskilling and reskilling, and provide crucial support to start-ups and MSMEs operating in emerging technology sectors. By integrating advanced simulation tools, digital manufacturing techniques and industry-driven modules, the facility aims to prepare a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting global industry standards.

The state government believes the initiative will significantly strengthen Assam’s talent ecosystem while reducing dependency on larger cities for specialised training.

The centre is also expected to enhance industry-academia collaboration, positioning Guwahati as a hub for high-end technological innovation in the Northeast.

With rapid growth in aerospace, defence production, EV adoption and advanced automotive technologies across India, the Centre of Excellence is being seen as a strategic investment that could open new employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the region’s youth.

A senior government official said the facility will be operational soon, marking a major step towards transforming Assam into an advanced skilling and innovation destination.

