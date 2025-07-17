Centre, Naga groups hold key meeting to push for political solution

Kohima, July 17 (IANS) After a gap of a few weeks, Centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks, A. K. Mishra, held a joint meeting with representatives of Naga political groups in Nagaland's Dimapur on Thursday and discussed the political solution of Naga issues.

Officials said that two factions of the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups -- one led by N Kitovi Zhimomi and the other by Neokpao Konyak and Alezo Venuh met Mishra, who is advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Northeast Affairs.

Sources said that Mishra is likely to hold meetings with representatives of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki group during his current visit.

Several rounds of talks have already been held for a Naga political solution, with the last such meeting being held in June.

Zhimomi, convenor of the Working Committee of NNPGs, after the meeting, told the media that they have reiterated for an early solution to the Naga political issues.

Referring to the importance of history and the legacy of the Naga issue, he emphasised the need to move the process forward. Another Naga leader stressed the need for unity among all Naga political groups and to work out a consensus for a common solution.

“This is the time to take forward the Naga issue unitedly. It is not exclusive to the NNPGs but also meant for all Naga groups,” he said, adding that all stakeholders should come together to formulate a common execution plan.

Regarding the next round of talks, the Naga leader said that no date has been fixed yet but expressed hope that the process would be expedited.

Mishra, who arrived in Nagaland on July 16, also held a separate meeting with the leadership of the Isak-Muivah faction of NSCN (NSCN-IM), the dominant Naga group.

The Union government has been holding political negotiations with the NSCN-IM and other Naga groups since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in 1997, and also inked the vital Framework Agreement in 2015.

The government also entered into parallel negotiations with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPG), an amalgamation of at least seven Naga factions, in 2017. They signed the Agreed Position in November 2017.

The NSCN-IM has remained firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas as well as integration of Naga-inhabited areas spread over four northeastern states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland, besides Myanmar. These demands were discarded by the government.

