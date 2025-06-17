Centre must explain low budget, stop delay tactics on caste census: Sachin Pilot

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has strongly criticised the BJP-led Union government for its alleged reluctance and delay in conducting a caste-based census in the country, calling it a deliberate attempt to evade a long-standing demand rooted in social justice and inclusive policy-making.

Addressing a Press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Pilot emphasised that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is the Leader of Opposition as well, has consistently pushed for a comprehensive caste census, raising the issue in Parliament and at various public forums.

“Rahul Gandhi called it an ‘X-ray of the nation’ — necessary to know the exact population of every caste, their geographic distribution, and the social, economic, and educational conditions they live in,” Pilot said.

He stressed that without credible caste data, policies aimed at uplifting marginalised communities remain half-baked.

“The Centre and states lack updated, specific data on caste groups. A caste census helps assess whether communities are benefiting from government schemes or not. It shows where we have succeeded and where we have failed,” he added.

Attacking the BJP’s inconsistent stance, Pilot said, “At first, the BJP mocked the demand. Prime Minister Modi even labelled those advocating for caste census as 'urban Naxals' in Parliament. But after consistent public and political pressure, the government surprisingly accepted the demand — yet only on paper.”

Taking a jibe at the caste census notification that came up on Monday, Pilot stressed that "..the notification for the caste census pegs its implementation for 2027", highlighting that the BJP even delayed the general census citing Covid-related delay.

However, Pilot argued that the delay appears intentional. “What’s more telling is the budget. Conducting a national census usually costs Rs 8,000–10,000 crore. But this government has allocated just Rs 570 crore — what message does that send?” he asked.

Pilot pointed to Telangana as a model example, where an expert-led caste survey, backed by NGOs and academics, produced credible data outside government channels. “That is how it should be done — professionally, transparently, and with the intent to use the data for justice,” he said.

He also dismissed claims that caste census would deepen casteism. “That argument is baseless. It’s a tool for equity, not division,” he said, adding that the BJP had similarly delayed women’s reservation before eventually conceding.

“This should not remain a political issue between BJP and the Opposition. The government must explain the low budget, stop the delay tactics, and execute a caste census with integrity — like Telangana did", he added.

