Centre must answer why such blasts occur during elections, let it investigate: K'taka CM on Delhi explosion

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 11 (IANS) Commenting on a question over why incidents such as the Delhi blast occur during elections, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintained that the Centre must answer why such blasts occur during polls.

He was speaking to the media after chairing the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting held at his native Mysuru on Tuesday.

When journalists asked why bomb blasts seem to occur during election times, referring to the recent Delhi blast and whether it could influence the Bihar elections, the CM responded: “The Centre must answer why such blasts occur during elections. Let the central government investigate and respond. Such incidents are tragic — the loss of innocent lives is deeply unfortunate.”

When asked if India is becoming a nation defined by one religion, CM Siddaramaiah replied, “India is a constitutionally pluralistic country, not a single-religion nation.”

It can be recalled that, the blast, which ripped through a car at a traffic signal outside Gate No. 1 of Red Ford Metro Station, sent shockwaves through the bustling Old Delhi neighbourhood, igniting multiple vehicles and shattering nearby windows.

Eyewitnesses described a deafening roar that "felt like the Earth caving in," with plumes of black smoke billowing from the wreckage.

Notably, the J&K Police had on Monday morning busted an inter-state terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurred just a day before the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Talking about his impending Delhi visit, the CM mentioned that he will travel to Delhi on November 15 to attend senior leader Kapil Sibal’s programme, and might return the same day. “If the high command permits, I will meet them — but no appointment has been fixed yet,” he said.

He further said, “Organized crimes cannot happen without the knowledge of police officers. Therefore, if crime rates increase, the officers themselves will be held responsible. I’ve instructed that Mysuru be made a drug-free district.”

“In Mangaluru district, after transferring just two officers who were responsible during the recent communal clashes, the entire district has now calmed down. If two officers can make such a difference there, the same can happen elsewhere too. Police officers need only act professionally and with commitment,” he added.

The CM also instructed DCs, ACs, and Tahsildars to ensure speedy disposal of pending cases in their courts. “Out of 8,000 pending cases in Mysuru district over the past two years, about 7,540 have already been resolved. The rest must be cleared soon,” he said.

Briefing about the meeting, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "Taluk-level officials must remain stationed at their respective headquarters. I’ve instructed the Deputy Commissioner to report those who violate this rule. Directions have been given to the police officers, commissioners, and IGPs to take steps to increase the rate of convictions.

“Police officers must personally visit and inspect the scene of crimes. Except for criminals, real estate mafias, and rowdies, police must treat the general public with respect."

“Discussions on Greater Mysuru have begun. After detailed deliberations, the proposal will go to the Cabinet, he said.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that he warned officials. I told them that I will not tolerate citizens being made to run from office to office. This is unacceptable. Officers must stay in their taluks, listen to public grievances, and resolve them. DCs have been instructed to report those who fail to comply.”

The CM expressed concern that Mysuru district’s education index had dropped from 7th to 14th place, calling it unacceptable. Mysuru is the native of CM Siddaramaiah.

“Development in Mysuru must accelerate. Despite earlier directions, progress has been slower than satisfactory,” he added.

“Both the state and Mysuru district have received good rainfall this year. There are no problems for agricultural activities or drinking water. Tamil Nadu has already received more water than required,” he said.

--IANS

mka/rad