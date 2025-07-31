Centre grants over 96 lakh e-visa in 5 years

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) The Union government told on Thursday that the total number of e-visa granted since 2020 till July 20, 2025, were 96,44,567, officials said.

The number of countries being granted the facility of e-visa has increased from 171 in 2020 to 181 in 2025, said Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

A total of 3,26,183 (Ahmedabad) and 107 (Surat) e-visas have been granted to foreigners who selected their port of arrival as Ahmedabad and Surat, the Minister told.

"e-Visa eligible countries have increased from 171 in 2020 to 181 in 2025 at Ahmedabad airport. Surat airport was included as e-Visa enabled airport on May 26, 2025, with currently 181 countries being eligible to select as port of arrival," MoS Singh said.

The Union government has implemented various measures towards assisting Indian pilgrims travelling abroad.

Key components of these initiatives include administrative oversight, consular assistance, coordination with local authorities and medical facilities.

"The government plays an important role in ensuring the smooth execution of Haj pilgrimage for Indian nationals. It works in close coordination with Ministry of Minority Affairs and Haj Committee of India, and Saudi authorities to deliver comprehensive support across all phases of the pilgrimage," the Union Minister added.

This includes providing various services such as medical support, accommodation, transportation, catering, sanitation and utilities through its Consulate in Jeddah.

The Consulate coordinates the smooth arrival and departure of pilgrims and also provides consular assistance to Indian pilgrims throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia in coordination with Saudi authorities.

Each year the Saudi authorities announce a Haj quota for India.

In recent years, this quota has on an average been set at 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims.

The Union Minister also told that the government has consistently urged Pakistan that in deference to the wishes of the pilgrims, it should not levy any fee or charge on the pilgrims who visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur through the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

"Pakistan, however, continues to levy $20 on every pilgrim for each visit. The validity of this agreement was extended for a period of another five years in October 2024. Kartarpur corridor operations have been suspended since Operation Sindoor," said MoS Singh.

--IANS

na/khz