Centre grants key sanction to proceed against accused in Zubeen Garg’s death case: Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 18 (IANS) On the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam’s iconic singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that the Union Home Ministry has granted the mandatory legal sanction required to move forward in the case related to the artiste’s death in Singapore on September 19.

Taking to social media, he posted on X that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), enabling investigators to formally proceed against the accused linked to the case.

Section 208 of BNSS mandates that for offences committed outside India, the concerned court can take cognisance only after the Central government grants prior approval.

CM Sarma said this clearance marks a “crucial legal step” toward ensuring a lawful and robust prosecution.

“This sanction allows us to file the charge sheet and move ahead firmly and lawfully for the trial of the case,” the Chief Minister posted, adding that the state government remains committed to submitting the charge sheet against the accused persons by December 10.

The announcement comes at an emotionally charged moment for Zubeen Garg’s fans, who have continued to seek clarity, accountability and justice since the singer’s sudden death in Singapore.

Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural figures, passed away on September 19 while in the island nation, triggering widespread grief across the Northeast and among Assamese communities around the world.

His death had prompted multiple demands -- from fans, civil society groups and several political leaders -- for a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Assam government had earlier assured that all legal steps, including coordination with authorities in Singapore, would be taken to bring the matter to its logical conclusion.

CM Sarma’s latest announcement is being seen as a significant administrative progression in a case that has remained in public focus for months.

As Assam remembers Zubeen Garg on his birth anniversary, the government’s reiteration of its commitment to pursue the case to its fullest extent has brought a sense of renewed assurance to his admirers, who continue to mourn the loss of an artist whose voice defined an era of modern Assamese music.

