Centre extends CDS Gen Anil Chauhan’s tenure till May 2026

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Central government on Wednesday extended the tenure of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, up to May 30, 2026.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has, on 24th September 2025, approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, upto 30th May 2026, or until further orders," the Ministry of Defence said in a press statement.

Notably, he became the CDS on September 28, 2022, after the sudden demise of his predecessor, Gen Bipin Rawat, in a helicopter crash.

He was recalled from retirement to serve as the CDS, and he is the first three-star appointee, a role which is traditionally given to a four-star officer.

Hailing from the Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand, General Chauhan joined the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla (NDA) as part of the 58 Course in the year.

He subsequently joined the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun (IMA) as part of the 68 Course in 1980. He is also a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

General Chauhan was commissioned in the Indian Army in 1981 and has had a distinguished and illustrious career with key command and staff appointments.

In his illustrious career, he has worked extensively in Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East. Also, in January 2018, he was appointed Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) during the course of which he oversaw the execution of the 2019 Balakot airstrike against Pakistan.

Gen Chauhan was awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary services to the Indian Army.

