Centre committed to protect interests of tobacco growers in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, said on Monday that the Central government is committed to protecting the interests of tobacco growers in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy made the statement after a crucial meeting in Mysuru with public representatives from tobacco-growing regions, farmers, buyers, and senior officials of the Tobacco Board regarding the ongoing crisis related to the current FCV (Flue-Cured Virginia) tobacco auction in the state.

The Union Minister said that the Central government is committed to protecting the interests of tobacco growers in the state and warned traders to purchase tobacco from farmers as promised.

He stressed that farmers must be protected and urged traders to honour the commitments they had made.

He also asked the farmers to procure tobacco by offering good prices, similar to those being offered in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh.

Kumaraswamy added that the Central government is ready to discuss issues faced by traders, including duties and other concerns, but asked them to first proceed with tobacco procurement as scheduled.

Responding to traders' concerns about increased cigarette duties imposed by the Central government, the Union Minister sharply questioned why the burden was being shifted onto farmers who have no connection to it.

He said that traders pass on the duty increase to cigarette consumers, and asked why the unrelated farmers were being made to suffer.

Kumaraswamy said that the Union government is willing to listen to traders' problems and added that both he and Mysuru–Kodagu Lok Sabha MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar have been in continuous discussions with all stakeholders.

He assured that they would meet the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submit a request regarding the duty hike, but urged traders to honour their commitments to farmers.

Kumaraswamy also sought details from Tobacco Board officials about which buyers were participating in the auction process and asked whether there were any restrictions on foreign companies participating in the auction.

The officials told the Union Minister Kumaraswamy that there were no such restrictions.

The Union Minister cautioned traders against unilaterally stopping the auction process and urged them not to take such steps.

He said that Karnataka farmers should not develop misconceptions about the Tobacco Board or buyers, and warned that if farmers lose confidence and shift to alternative crops, it could have serious consequences.

He assured traders that if they had any demands, they could approach the Central government in New Delhi, and sincere efforts would be made to resolve them, but emphasised that the interests of farmers must not be harmed under any circumstances.

Kumaraswamy said that tobacco growers had been in distress due to a decline in tobacco prices after the Makar Sankranti festival, adding that he had instructed Tobacco Board officials and traders to take necessary steps to stabilise price fluctuations and ensure that farmers receive fair prices.

He added that he had asked all stakeholders to hold discussions and arrive at a final decision to offer prices higher than those given last year.

Kumaraswamy said that officials and traders had agreed to this, and that the procurement process is currently underway at auction centres.

Responding to a query, the Union Minister clarified that discussions were held specifically regarding increasing the prices of tobacco.

Karnataka's Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, BJP MPs Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, Sunil Bose, and BJP MLAs A. Manju, C.N. Manjegowda, G.D. Harish Gowda, and Vivekananda, along with several others, were present at the meeting.

