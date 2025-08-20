Centre approves supply of 50,000 tonnes of urea to Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers has approved the supply of 50,000 tonnes of urea to Telangana this week, which is expected to help the state overcome urea shortage.

The state government said on Wednesday that shipment of 10,800 metric tonnes has already started from Karnataka and Coromandel International Ltd. has been instructed to ensure further supply through three additional shipments this week.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao congratulated the Telangana MPs for raising the issue of urea shortage in Parliament and making the nation aware of the hardships faced by Telangana farmers. The Minister also stated that the hardships of farmers arose only due to the delay in timely allocation of urea to Telangana.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Minister Tummala said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy the state government will always stand firmly by the farmers and work for their welfare.

The urea shortage had led to protests by farmers at a few places during the last few days. On Wednesday, the farmers resorted to ‘rasta roko’ on the Chegunta-Gajwel road in Medak district.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the Central Government was discriminating against Telangana by failing to supply urea as per the state’s actual needs.

He urged the Centre to immediately supply urea to the farmers of Telangana in accordance with their sanctioned requirements.

He said that MPs from Telangana had already raised the issue with Union Ministers, highlighting the problems arising from the inadequate supply of urea to the state despite the approved allocation.

In a post on social platform ‘X’, the Chief Minister pointed out that although 8.30 lakh metric tonnes of urea had been allocated to Telangana for the current Kharif season, only 5.32 lakh metric tonnes had been supplied so far - a shortfall of nearly 3 lakh metric tonnes - causing significant hardship for farmers across the state.

The Chief Minister also thanked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for standing with Telangana farmers. She joined the Congress MPs from the state in their protest in front of the Parliament on Tuesday.

"It is disgusting that the politically expedient BJP-BRS partnership is openly conspiring against the farmers of Telangana to deny them urea to create an agrarian distress. BJP and BRS have started colluding to create a needless urea scarcity in the state for illegitimate political gains," he said.

