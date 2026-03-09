Centre approves Rs 283 crore for modernisation of 123-year-old Dimapur railway station

Kohima, March 9 (IANS) The Central government has sanctioned Rs 283 crore for the modernisation of the 123-year-old Dimapur railway station in Nagaland, a state Minister told the Assembly on Monday.

Read More

Replying to a discussion in the state Assembly on the status of the Dimapur railway station, Health and Family Welfare Minister P. Pawang Konyak said that the Centre has allocated Rs 283 crore for the modernisation of the important railway hub.

He added that the Dimapur station remains the second highest revenue-earning railway station in the Northeast region.

Konyak also told the House that both the concerned department and landowners have written to the Ministry of Railways seeking compensation, and they are currently awaiting a response from the Ministry.

Nagaland's main commercial city, Dimapur, is located around 70 km from the state capital Kohima.

Participating in the discussion, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio stressed the need for an amicable settlement of land-related issues surrounding the historic station, emphasising that the state cannot afford to miss the opportunity to develop and expand the crucial rail hub.

Chief Minister Rio said that the Dimapur Railway Station, inaugurated in 1903, is more than 120-years-old and predates the formation of Nagaland as a state in 1963.

At that time, the Chief Minister noted, certain constitutional provisions relating to land ownership in the state did not exist, and railway authorities had occupied and measured the land for railway purposes long before the state came into existence.

Chief Minister Rio said that over the years, while railway authorities remained largely silent, encroachments gradually increased.

He also noted that administrative authorities had regularised some of these encroachments over time, which has further complicated the present situation.

Chief Minister Rio stressed that constructive dialogue between the state government and the Indian Railways is necessary to arrive at an amicable solution, particularly regarding compensation or other arrangements for landowners.

However, he cautioned that compensation demands should not be at excessively high rates.

The status of the modernisation of Dimapur railway station was discussed during the eighth session of the Nagaland Assembly on Monday, with several members highlighting land-related issues and the need for an amicable settlement to facilitate the project.

Earlier, initiating the discussion, National People's Party MLA Nuklutoshi said there had been negligence on the part of various stakeholders and asked why the Northeast Frontier Railway remained silent for many years without lodging any complaint when illegal constructions were coming up on railway land.

He added that three possible options currently remain -- payment of compensation for resettlement of the settlers, forceful eviction, or shifting the railway station to a new location.

While railway expansion projects towards Kohima and other areas are underway, MLA Nuklutoshi noted that those stations would be comparatively smaller and that Dimapur would continue to serve as the main railway station for the state.

--IANS

sc/khz