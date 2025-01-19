Centre Appoints Assam DGP GP Singh as New CRPF Director General

New Delhi: Assam DGP (Director General of Police) Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to an official order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has approved the appointment of Assam DGP GP Singh as Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The appointment is effective from the date of his assumption of charge and the tenure will last till November 30, 2027, or until further orders, as per the official order.

The official order dated January 18 reads, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Shri G P Singh, IPS (AM:1991) as Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Level-16 of the pay matrix from the date of assumption of charge of the post, for a tenure up to the date of his superannuation on 30.11.2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

GP Singh has been serving as the Director General of Police of Assam. He is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1991 batch.

The Central Reserve Police Force is one of the largest paramilitary forces in India and plays a vital role in maintaining internal security and combating insurgencies.

Initially established as the Crown Representatives Police on July 27, 1939, assumed its current name when the CRPF Act was passed on December 28, 1949, marking 85 years of glorious history.

The force has since evolved into a substantial and diverse organisation with a Directorate, four Zonal Headquarters, 21 Administrative Sectors, 2 Operational Sectors, 39 Administrative Ranges, 17 Operational Ranges, 43 Group Centres, 22 Training Institutions, 4 Composite Hospitals (with 100-bed facilities), 18 Composite Hospitals (with 50-bed capacities), 6 Field Hospitals, 3 Central Weapon Stores (CWS), 7 Ammunition Workshops (AWS), 201 General Duty Battalions (GD Bns), 6 VIP Security Battalions, 6 Mahila Battalions, 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) Battalions, 10 COBRA Battalions, 7 Signal Battalions, 1 VIP Security Group and 1 Special Duty Group (SDG). (ANI)