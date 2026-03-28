Centre appoints 57 arbitrators to expedite 28,000 compensation claims of NH projects in Maharashtra

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) In a move to expedite long-pending land acquisition disputes related to National Highway projects, the Central government has appointed 57 new arbitrators in Maharashtra.

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This decision is set to resolve more than 28,000 pending claims from project-affected persons, who have been waiting since several years for their compensation.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday that following instructions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he took a special initiative to safeguard the interests of farmers.

"After a series of joint meetings between the state and Central governments -- including discussions with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari -- and persistent follow-up based on regional case studies, these appointments have been finalised," Minister Bawankule added.

He said that while several projects by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are underway across the state, nearly 28,000 cases regarding enhanced compensation have remained stuck in arbitration.

Some of these cases have been pending for more than three years, he added.

Recognising the need for transparency and the rights of the affected persons, Minister Bawankule said that he pressed for independent arbitrators to ensure speedy hearings.

Consequently, 57 experienced officers from the cadres of Additional Commissioner and Additional Collector have now been appointed as arbitrators across Maharashtra.

"These officials will operate across all divisions, including Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, and Nagpur. The Revenue Department has issued a formal directive to District Collectors to immediately convene meetings with NHAI Project Directors and Land Acquisition Officers to distribute the pending cases among these new arbitrators. To ensure administrative consistency, all claims related to a single award will be assigned to the same officer," Minister Bawankule added.

He also noted that to ensure the process remains efficient, Divisional Commissioners have been tasked with conducting monthly reviews of the arbitrators' progress.

The NHAI will also provide the necessary funding for manpower and office expenses to ensure that the judicial process faces no logistical hurdles.

"Compensation for farmers is often delayed due to pending land acquisition claims, which also leads to project delays. Recognising the gravity of this issue, we pursued this matter with the Central government. With the appointment of 57 new arbitrators, these 28,000 pending cases will now be resolved within a specific timeframe. This decision by the Revenue Department will clear old disputes, ensure timely compensation for project-affected persons, and accelerate the state's development," Minister Bawankule remarked.

--IANS

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