Centre allocates Rs 140 crore for homeopathic, ayurvedic medical colleges in Tripura: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 2 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Tuesday that the BJP government has taken the initiative to set up a homeopathic medical college and an Ayurvedic medical college and for this, the Union Ministry of AYUSH has allocated Rs 140 crore for establishing these two medical colleges.

A high-level meeting was held at the Civil Secretariat and Chief Minister Saha chaired the meeting and discussed in detail the setting up of these two medical colleges.

In the meeting, CM Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare Portfolio, said that before starting the work of establishing these medical colleges, experience should be gained by visiting homeopathic and Ayurvedic medical colleges outside the state, and that experience should be utilised here.

He also laid emphasis on fixing a time frame for setting up the medical colleges.

The Chief Minister inquired in detail about the placement of students from the state who are currently studying in homeopathic and Ayurvedic colleges outside the state.

He said that earlier, the people of the state had faith in homeopathy and Ayurvedic treatment, and that faith needs to be restored.

The location of the proposed two medical colleges with 60 seats each, the timing of studies, and various departments of the colleges were presented before the Chief Minister through a slideshow.

The Homeopathic Medical College will be set up in Agartala and the Ayurvedic Medical College will be establish in Gomati district in southern Tripura In the meeting, Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, National AYUSH Mission Member Secretary Saju Wahid A, Sanjay Kumar Das, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department, Finance Secretary Apurba Roy, Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Department Director Anjan Kumar Das, Health Department Joint Director Ashok Dewan, and officials of the Health Department were present.

