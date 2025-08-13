Centre, Airlines discuss resumption of flights at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) A high-level meeting was held in the national capital to deliberate on the restoration of flight services at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport, which have remained suspended since June 2024, said MP Indra Hang Subba.

The meeting, convened at Udaan Bhawan under the chairmanship of Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, was attended by Sikkim MP Subba, senior ministry officials, and representatives from SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Alliance Air.

Pakyong Airport Director Balasaheb Pote presented the current operational status, recent developments, and proposed infrastructure upgrades aimed at ensuring sustainable and consistent flight operations.

According to an official statement, Subba stressed the strategic role of Pakyong Airport in enhancing connectivity between Sikkim and the rest of India.

He cautioned that the continued suspension of services was adversely affecting the state's residents, tourism sector, and overall economic activity.

Key operational and technical challenges were discussed, including the impact of weather conditions on flight schedules, the need for deployment of suitable aircraft, and strategies for more reliable and predictable operations.

Mohol assured the Sikkim MP that the Ministry of Civil Aviation would extend full cooperation to expedite the resumption of services.

He said the ministry would work closely with airlines and other stakeholders to address the issues hindering operations.

Representatives of the participating airlines expressed readiness to coordinate with authorities to ensure dependable, long-term connectivity to the Himalayan state.

Subba thanked the Union minister, officials, and airline representatives for their commitment to restoring the crucial air link.

"Pakyong Airport is not just an infrastructure project - it is a lifeline for Sikkim. We must ensure that services resume at the earliest and in a sustainable manner," he said in the statement.

Pakyong Airport, located about 31 km from Gangtok, was inaugurated in 2018 as one of the highest airports in India. While it initially boosted air connectivity to the state, operations have faced repeated disruptions due to technical and weather-related constraints.

The latest suspension, which began in June this year, has forced passengers to rely on airports in neighbouring states, increasing travel time and costs.

