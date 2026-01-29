Central ministers Jural Oram, Kishan Reddy participate in Medaram tribal fair

Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, along with Union Minister for Coal and G. Kishan Reddy, on Thursday offered prayers at Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara, considered as Asia’s biggest tribal festival, at Medaram in Telangana’s Mulugu district.

State Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), and Adluri Laxman Kumar accorded a warm welcome to the Union Ministers at the main temple entrance.

Amid traditional tribal drum beats, the Ministers were escorted into the temple, where special rituals were performed. They later offered 'niluvethu bangaram' (gold offering) to the presiding deities and fulfilled their vows.

Addressing the media later, Tribal Affairs Minister Oram said that the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara is the largest tribal festival in the country and stands as the Maha Kumbh of tribal communities.

He recalled visiting Medaram nearly 20 years ago and said he was pleased to be back again at the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that the Centre is extending full support for the development of the region. Along with assistance for the smooth conduct of the Jatara, special trains have been arranged for the convenience of devotees. He termed Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy an old colleague, recalling their association in Parliament.

Highlighting Central government initiatives for tribal welfare, Oram said Rs 1 lakh crore has been allocated under the Dharati Aaba Tribal Village Development Abhiyan, and Rs 24,000 crore is being spent under the PM JANMAN scheme. He stated that 23 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools have been sanctioned for Telangana.

He recalled that a separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs was created during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and that he had the privilege of serving as its first Cabinet Minister.

He emphasised that the Union Government honours the legacy and sacrifices of great tribal leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and accords due respect to festivals such as Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara.

Kishan Reddy said the Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara is the biggest festival of tribal communities, drawing lakhs of devotees from various states for nearly a month.

He said the Centre and state governments are jointly undertaking development works in the region, including Rs 80 crore for tourism development at Mulugu, Laknavaram, Medaram, Tadvai and Bogatha Waterfalls, Rs 40 crore for development of the Ramappa Temple, and Rs 3.70 crore for Sammakka–Saralamma Jatara arrangements this year.

He further informed that a Central Tribal University named after Sammakka–Saralamma, with an outlay of Rs 890 crore, is being established, and works have already begun. The project will be formally inaugurated by the Prime Minister in due course.

--IANS

ms/vd