Central govt led by PM Modi extending full support to Mizoram: Union Minister Rijiju

Aizawl, Oct 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been extending full support to the Mizoram government and asserted that if the BJP candidate wins the Dampa Assembly bypoll, the state’s development will be further accelerated.

Rijiju, BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, has been campaigning since Wednesday in favour of the saffron party’s candidate for the Dampa Assembly seat, Lalhmangaiha.

Addressing a gathering organised in connection with the Dampa bypoll campaign at the Reiek Community Hall in Mamit district, the senior BJP leader urged the people to vote for the party candidate in the by-election scheduled to be held on November 11.

He said that the people of Mizoram wholeheartedly acknowledge the commitment, contribution, and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making Mizoram and the entire Northeast a vibrant and prosperous region.

The Union Minister reiterated the Central government’s commitment to establishing direct linkages between Delhi and the rural areas of Mizoram and the Northeast region.

He also stressed the need for the optimal utilisation of Mizoram’s potential and resources for the development and welfare of the state.

Highlighting the hardworking spirit of the Mizo community and the importance of peace, Rijiju said he had received several memoranda demanding the construction of an artificial turf ground, new link roads to various villages, and a direct road between Reiek and Aizawl airport.

Recalling some previous initiatives for the benefit of the Mizo people, the Minister said that a special cell had been established in the Delhi Police to assist people from the Northeastern states, including Mizoram, living in the national capital.

Later, in a post on his X account, Rijiju said: “The enthusiasm and spirit of the people of Mizoram were truly inspiring. Their unwavering belief in Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision for the holistic development of the North East reflects the growing aspiration for progress and transformation across the region.”

Mizoram BJP President K. Beichhua, the party’s state Vice President J.B. Rualchhinga, BJP MLA K. Hrahmo, and other party leaders accompanied Rijiju during the campaign.

The Union Minister also addressed an election meeting on Wednesday at West Phaileng in Mamit district. Besides the BJP candidate, ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) nominee Vanlalsailova, a prominent Mizo singer and preacher, Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate R. Lalthangliana, Congress’ John Rotluangliana, and Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) candidate K. Zahmingthanga are also contesting in the November 11 by-poll, making it a five-cornered fight.

Before the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission on October 6, both ruling and opposition parties had already declared their candidates and launched their campaigns in this politically crucial constituency. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24.

