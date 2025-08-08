Central govt launches 'Chhota Bheem' comic series to boost Indian storytelling

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry's Publications Division on Friday launched the latest 'Chhota Bheem' comic series, reaffirming the Centre’s push for home-grown storytelling and culturally rooted content for young readers.

The launch event at the Bharat Mandapam here featured a lively discussion on the creative journey and enduring appeal of 'Chhota Bheem', one of India’s most iconic children’s characters, celebrated for his adventures in the fictional kingdom of Dholakpur.

In his remarks on the occasion, Principal Director General of Publications Division, Bhupendra Kainthola said: "The stories we tell, especially to our children, should have an Indian connection. In a land where grandparents narrated tales steeped in our traditions, we must preserve and promote these storytelling roots. When we speak in our mother tongues, the growth of our new generation becomes deeply grounded. Indian stories carry messages of values and courage, and they deserve to reach every corner of the country."

Developed in collaboration with Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd., the series follows the adventures of Bheem, a brave and kind-hearted boy whose extraordinary strength and moral compass reflect Indian values of friendship, courage, and teamwork, inspired by folklore and cultural heritage.

Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka noted that the government has been actively supporting Indian content creation in animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics through initiatives like WAVES 2025.

"With such sustained support, India is well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in creative industries," he said.

The release aligns with the vision emphasised at the recent WAVES Summit in Mumbai, which underscored the need to strengthen India’s creative economy with content that resonates domestically while showcasing the country’s cultural identity.

With its cross-generational appeal, the series is poised to enrich children’s literature while contributing to the larger national goal of encouraging Indian narratives across books, animation, films, and digital platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently urged citizens to embrace Swadeshi, defining it as anything crafted with the effort and skill of Indians. Reiterating the 'Vocal for Local' mantra, he called upon the nation to promote 'Make in India' products. This can be applied to home-grown storytelling as well. There is a growing need and momentum for developing more homegrown content in India, especially in areas like media, technology, and culture. This push is driven by factors including the desire to connect with local audiences, address unique cultural nuances, and foster innovation.

