Censure motion likely in Delhi Assembly against bid to remove LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Apart from the presentation of the Economic Survey, the opening day of the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session is likely to see a censure motion being moved by the Opposition on Monday to deprecate the resolution brought by the Opposition in Lok Sabha for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, showed the list of business.

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At the start of the Session, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will present the Economic Survey, sharing a broad picture of the city’s economic performance, trends, and challenges over the previous year.

The Censure Motion by Shikha Roy is being brought in response to the removal motion initiated by certain Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha against Speaker Om Birla.

The proposed motion seeks to reaffirm commitment to parliamentary traditions, the dignity of the Speaker’s office, and the impartial functioning of democratic institutions.

"It underscores that the office of the Speaker stands above partisan politics, and that any attempt to subject it to political contestation undermines the core values of parliamentary democracy," said a BJP legislator.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Gupta will also move a motion to elect nine members of the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Estimates and Committee on Government Undertakings who will assume office on April 1.

The first day of the session will see Education Minister Ashish Sood lay a copy of the Notification dated December 9, 2025, regarding The Delhi School Education (Transparency in fixation and Regulation of Fees) Rules, 2025.

The Chief Minister is also likely to lay copies of several CAG reports related to the AAP-government ‘s tenure.

The prominent among these are: State Finance Audit Report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India relating to the Government of NCT of Delhi for the year ended 31 March 2021 and the Comptroller and Auditor General of India report on Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs relating to the Government of NCT of Delhi for the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2021.

She is also likely to lay a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on “functioning of Delhi Jal Board for the year ended March 31, 2022” relating to the Government of NCT of Delhi.

The Budget session will begin on Monday with the traditional “Kheer Ceremony” and distribution of the dessert by the Chief Minister. The Budget 2025-26 will be presented by CM Gupta on Tuesday.

--IANS

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