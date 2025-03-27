Celebrate your festivals without troubling public: BJP leader Ravi Kishan

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Kishan on Thursday asked questioned the practice of offering Namaz on the streets and urged Hindus and Muslims to celebrate their festivals without troubling the public.

"It is the responsibility of Hindus as well as Muslims, celebrate your festivals without troubling the public. All the scholars and Maulanas say that Namaz is accepted in the Mosque. Who started this practice on the streets?" Kishan told ANI.

This comes after Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vandana Mishra, said that Namaz should not be conducted on the streets.

Earlier today, a peace committee meeting was held in Sambhal to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming festivals, including Navaratri, Eid, and Mahanavami.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vandana Mishra, addressed the concerns raised during the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, SDM Mishra said, "A peace committee meeting has been held in view of the upcoming festivals. There is Navaratri festival, Eid and Mahanavami. A meeting was held regarding this. The people present during the meeting raised several issues. It was decided that Namaz should not be read on the roads and they have agreed to this."

"Apart from this, there were discussions regarding the use mikes and loudspeakers, which was denied. The permission to read Namaz on the terrace near the Masjid will only be given after proper investigation," she added.

Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary also addressed the gathering and said, "If you want to serve Eid's Sevaiyan, you will have to eat Gujia too. Every individual has the freedom to celebrate their festival. Our aim is that the peace and order of the place where we live should not be disturbed."

Violence broke out in Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid during a court-ordered survey of the mosque on November 24 last year, resulting in the death of four people.

In November last year, Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that an FIR was filed against Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq and a son of a local MLA for their alleged involvement in the Sambhal violence.

On Tuesday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sambhal violence case issued a notice to Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq, requesting him to appear for questioning on April 8. (ANI)