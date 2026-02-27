Celebrate Holi with focus on environment, unity: MP govt

Bhopal, Feb 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced that this year's Holi festival will be celebrated across the state with the message of “environmental protection and social harmony”.

Read More

The state government has appealed to citizens to celebrate Holi in a spirit of brotherhood, unity and joy, setting aside mutual differences. It has also urged the use of cow-dung logs (gau-kasth) instead of wood for Holika Dahan.

As per the government’s directions, efforts will be made through public cooperation and community participation to promote the use of cow-dung logs in place of wood for Holika Dahan ceremonies.

Citizens will also be encouraged to use natural and herbal colours, conserve water and refrain from applying colours to animals and birds, the government said in a statement.

“Free registration of public Holika Dahan events will be conducted at district headquarters, tehsil, urban local body and panchayat levels. During registration, brief details of the organising institution, along with the names and contact information of office-bearers, will be collected,” the statement said.

It added that urban local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions have been actively involved in the campaign.

“On the day of Holika Dahan, field officials will inspect public events to encourage the use of cow-dung logs instead of wood,” the statement said.

Events that conduct Holika Dahan entirely using gau-kasth will be certified by the concerned authorities, and reports will be submitted to the district collectors.

Subsequently, district-level felicitation ceremonies will be organised at the district headquarters, during which institutions and office-bearers conducting exemplary cow-dung log-based Holika Dahan will be honoured with commendation certificates.

Meanwhile, the state administration has directed all district collectors to ensure effective implementation of the ‘Clean and Healthy Holi’ campaign, while divisional commissioners will oversee related activities.

Holi is generally celebrated across the country with colours, gatherings and traditional rituals.

People visit relatives and friends, exchange greetings and prepare festive food. The festival marks the arrival of spring and is observed with community events and Holika Dahan. Many also prefer using natural colours and limiting water use.

--IANS

pd/pgh