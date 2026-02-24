CEC Gyanesh Kumar stresses better coordination with state poll commissioners​

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Tuesday underscored the importance of strengthening institutional coordination between the ECI and State Election Commissioners.​

Read More

Speaking at the National Round Table Conference of ECI and State Election Commissioners (SECs), the CEC emphasised the need for harmonised approaches to electoral roll management, the adoption of technology, and the sharing of best practices to further enhance the integrity and efficiency of electoral processes in the country.​

The Election Commission of India (ECI) organised the National Round Table Conference, chaired by the CEC, in the presence of Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.​

In his inaugural address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar emphasised the need for harmonised approaches to electoral roll management, the adoption of technology, and the sharing of best practices to further enhance the integrity and efficiency of electoral processes in the country.​

Election Commissioner S.S. Sandhu exhorted the SECs to learn from each other and adopt each other's best practices.​

He underlined that trust is the foundation of every electoral process, and that both the ECI and SECs should work in coordination.​

Speaking on the importance of collaboration in digital technologies, Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi stressed the need to leverage the ECINET digital platform to build bridges between the ECI's functioning and that of the State Election Commissions.​

The deliberations provided a platform for constructive exchange of ideas and reinforced the spirit of cooperative federalism in electoral management, said a statement.​

The participants adopted the National Declaration and resolved that the preparation of pure electoral rolls is the bedrock of democracy.​

The declaration also states that ECI will work with SECs to synergise laws relating to Panchayats and Municipal Bodies with those relating to elections to the Parliament and State Legislatures, and to further national and constitutional interests. ​

During the conference, the new ECI publication titled 'A Confluence of Democracies' was launched.​

The publication is a comprehensive record of the recently held India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026, documenting the participation of nearly 100 international delegates from over 70 countries along with international and national experts, deliberations across 36 thematic sessions and bilateral meetings, and the formal adoption of the Delhi Declaration 2026.​

The National Round Table Conference, successfully held after a 27-year gap, paved the way for fostering synergy through the sharing of technological solutions such as EVMS, ECINET, and Electoral Rolls, the statement said.

--IANS

rch/dan