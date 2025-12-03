CEC Gyanesh Kumar highlights India’s democratic legacy as he accepts Chairship of IDEA 2026

New Delhi/Stockholm, Dec 4 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday formally accepted the Chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026, emphasising India's long democratic heritage and the Election Commission of India’s decades-long experience in conducting transparent and credible elections.

Addressing representatives of member countries, observer nations and officials of International IDEA, Gyanesh Kumar delivered his acceptance remarks first in Hindi and then in English.

He described the Election Commission of India as a constitutional body entrusted with conducting elections to the offices of the President, Vice President, Parliament and state legislatures.

He noted that India, with over 900 million voters across 28 states and eight Union Territories, has a robust and well-established electoral system refined over nearly 75 years.

He also highlighted the scale of India’s election management, stating that during Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission becomes “the largest organisation on the planet,” deploying more than one million personnel across the country.

The CEC said India takes pride in being elected Chair of the Council of Member States of International IDEA, an intergovernmental body consisting of 35 democratic nations and two observer countries.

"Every Indian feels honoured to see India in this prestigious position,” he said, adding that it reflects the confidence of the global democratic community in India’s electoral institutions.

Expressing his gratitude on behalf of all citizens of India, CEC Gyanesh Kumar extended greetings to representatives of member states and formally accepted the Chairship.

He said India’s democratic values, administrative experience and commitment to transparency would guide its role during the term.

"As the Chair, I assure you that during my tenure, with cooperation among all democratic nations, we will work together to further strengthen and enhance transparency in democracy and democratic processes across the world," he said.

He also underscored India's historic and civilisational association with democratic practices, describing the country as "the mother of democracy" and today the world's largest democracy.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar concluded his address with "Jai Hind, Jai Bharat", signalling India's readiness to lead the Council's work in 2026.

International IDEA announced India's election as Chair earlier this week following a meeting of the Council in Stockholm, where India assumed the role from Switzerland.

Notably, CEC Gyanesh Kumar assumed the Chairship of the Council of Member States of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) for the year 2026, marking a major recognition of India's credibility as one of the world’s most experienced election management systems.

The ceremony took place in Stockholm, where CEC Kumar was received by India's Ambassador to Sweden, Anurag Bhushan, and later held discussions with International IDEA Secretary-General Dr Kevin Casas-Zamora.

The Election Commission said the chairship reflects the organisation's confidence in India as a founding member that has consistently contributed to democratic reforms and institutional strengthening across member countries.

He also recalled the 2024 General Election, saying more than 20,000 candidates from 743 political parties, including six national and 67 state parties, participated, making it one of the largest electoral undertakings globally.

India has been elected as the Chair of International IDEA -- the Intergovernmental organisation that supports sustainable democracy across the world -- for the year 2026. The announcement was made after a meeting of the Council of Member States held in Stockholm, Sweden, where India formally assumed the annual Chairship from Switzerland, the outgoing Chair for 2025.

International IDEA (International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance) shared the development in an official post on X, stating: "The Council of Member States of @Int_IDEA has elected #India as the Institute’s Chair for 2026. India assumed the annual Chairship from the 2025 Chair, Switzerland, at a meeting of the Council in Stockholm, Sweden, on 3 December 2025."

India has been a member of International IDEA since 2017. Its elevation to the Chairship for 2026 places it at the forefront of overseeing the organisation’s democratic assistance frameworks, institutional priorities, and collaborative engagements with member states in the coming year.

International IDEA is mandated to promote democracy worldwide by providing comparative knowledge, assisting in democratic reforms, and supporting electoral processes, the rule of law, and political participation.

The organisation currently consists of 35 member countries from all regions, including democracies in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Americas. The Chairship rotates annually among member states.

