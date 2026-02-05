CEC Gyanesh Kumar briefs central observers to ensure transparent polls in 5 states/UTs

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, on Thursday, briefed Central Observers on using IT platforms to ensure free, fair and transparent upcoming Assembly elections in five states and Union Territories (UTs).

Read More

Addressing observers for Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal Assembly elections, the CEC said they have been selected to serve as the beacons of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

He added that the Central Observers should ensure free, fair and transparent elections and said that their presence will energise the entire election machinery across 824 Assembly constituencies where elections are going to be held.

As many as 1,444 General, Police and Expenditure Observers attend the briefing which will continue on the second day on Friday at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in Delhi, an official statement said.

Election Commissioner S.S. Sandhu said the observers should serve as a friend, philosopher, and guide to election officials on the field.

"Their arrival must be well publicised, and they should remain accessible, ensuring grievances of the electors are swiftly redressed to avoid even perceptions of favouritism," Sandhu added.

Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi said that the observers must ensure ECI instructions are implemented in letter and spirit, upholding impartiality and democratic values.

He also instructed that Voter Information Slips (VIS) be distributed well in time to the voters so that they are not inconvenienced on poll day.

The observers were instructed to remain fully accessible to political parties, candidates, and the grievances of voters are redressed in a timely manner.

"The observers were also instructed to visit polling stations and ensure the implementation of the recent initiatives taken by the ECI for convenience of the voters, especially ensuring the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities," the statement said.

The Election Commissioners also interacted with the observers in a doubt-clearing session.

Senior officials of the ECI also briefed the observers on various aspects of preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections in the five poll-bound states/UTs.

The observers were also briefed on the IT applications and platforms, and media-related matters during the sessions.

The ECI appoints Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls.

They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level.

--IANS

rch/khz