‘Ceasefire’ saved Pakistan, says BJP MLA during Tiranga Yatra, sparks political storm

Rewa, May 17 (IANS) While the entire nation is celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor, bizarre and controversial remarks from BJP leaders and ministers continue to stir debate.

As the political firestorm from two ministers’ recent statements had barely settled, another controversy erupted - this time from the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh.

During a Tiranga Yatra held to honour the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces, Narendra Prajapati, the newly elected BJP MLA from Mangawan constituency in Rewa, made a sensational statement.

Addressing the gathering, Prajapati claimed that “India would have wiped out Pakistan if the US had not pressured India to agree to a ceasefire.”

The comment, made during the patriotic rally, quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage and drawing criticism from various quarters. Many questioned whether such statements misrepresent India’s diplomatic stance and military intent.

Following the backlash, when confronted by the media, MLA Narendra Prajapati admitted to the mistake, stating that he meant to say “United States” but mistakenly said “United Nations.”

He clarified that the comment was a slip of the tongue and not an intentional statement. Earlier, during his speech at the public gathering held after the Tiranga Yatra, Prajapati had said, “If the United Nations had not issued the ceasefire order, Pakistan would have been finished.” Now he has corrected it, saying he used UN instead of US.

Meanwhile, the Central government has maintained that the understanding was not reached under any external pressure. Official sources have stated that the efforts for ‘understanding’ were initiated after Pakistan itself reached out via a diplomatic communication requesting peace, following the impact of Operation Sindoor.

The incident adds to a series of loose and exaggerated statements being made by some BJP leaders in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Political analysts believe that while the enthusiasm within the party is high, such unchecked remarks can dilute the seriousness of military and diplomatic efforts.

