CDS Gen Anil Chauhan unveils book on Lawrence School's military heritage

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan unveiled the coffee table book The Lawrence School Sanawar – Military Heritage (1847–2025) at the Manekshaw Centre, an official said on Sunday.

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"This comprehensive work, comprising 450 printed pages along with 194 additional digital pages, is a rich repository of military heritage and leadership legacy," the official said in a statement.

“It holds immense value not only for Sanawarians but also for institutions engaged in nurturing future leaders. The occasion was marked by an engaging interaction with distinguished alumni,” the statement added.

Earlier, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the Space Applications Centre (SAC), ISRO, for the maintenance of existing satellite-based telecommunications nodes and the provision of additional nodes for all three Services of the Armed Forces.

“The MoU was signed by Air Marshal Shankar Subramanian, DCIDS (Med), on behalf of HQ IDS and Nilesh M. Desai, Director, SAC, ISRO. DCIDS (Med) and Director SAC reviewed the present setup and also deliberated on the way forward for future versions of telemedicine nodes,” an official post on X said.

In a separate development, the Southern Naval Command shared information on social media on Sunday about the harbour training phase for international trainees at INS Dronacharya.

“The harbour training phase at INS Dronacharya witnessed international trainees undergoing intensive training on VBSS operations and small arms. The capsule course blended classroom instruction, practical demonstrations, and hands-on training, including kill house drills and tactical procedures at the Composite Indoor Shooting Range, building bridges of friendship through sustained capability enhancement,” the Southern Naval Command said in a post on X.

Earlier, INS Trikand, a frontline stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, departed from Port Victoria in Seychelles after successfully completing an engaging and productive port call.

During the visit, Captain Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of the ship, called on senior government officials of Seychelles as well as the High Commissioner of India to the island nation.

The ship also handed over critical spares and essential stores to the Government of Seychelles as part of ongoing cooperation.

The port call, which began on March 16, concluded on March 20 and featured a range of operational and collaborative engagements between the two countries.

--IANS

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