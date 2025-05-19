CDS and Army Chief visit Longewala & Suratgarh military station post Operation Sindoor

Jaipur, May 19 (IANS) In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the India-Pakistan border on Monday to assess the situation and boost the morale of the troops.

CDS General Anil Chauhan visited the strategically crucial Suratgarh Military Station on the western border. He interacted with soldiers deployed in the region, commending their high morale, courage, and professional readiness.

He expressed full confidence in their ability to counter future threats with swift and decisive action. During the visit, soldiers briefed the CDS on newly deployed air defence systems and technological assets used during Operation Sindoor.

General Chauhan also held strategic discussions with senior military commanders and lauded the exemplary bravery and precision with which the soldiers neutralised hostile threats during the operation.

He highlighted the selfless dedication, firm resolve, and operational excellence of the Indian forces, noting that such conduct continues to uphold the highest traditions of the Indian Army. He stressed the need for constant vigilance and preparedness in light of evolving regional security dynamics.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived at Jaisalmer Airport on Monday and proceeded via helicopter to the iconic Longewala post, a location steeped in military history and strategic importance.

At Longewala, General Dwivedi interacted with soldiers of the Konark Corps, applauding their valour, unflinching commitment, and successful operational coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Border Security Force (BSF) during Operation Sindoor.

The Army Chief also reviewed the joint actions undertaken across the desert stretch from Jaisalmer to Kutch, which included the rapid deployment of surveillance systems and air defence units. These efforts not only thwarted enemy attempts but also redefined operational dominance on the western front.

He particularly praised the successful neutralisation of enemy drones, which averted potential threats in the desert region.

General Dwivedi acknowledged the resilience of troops operating in extreme desert conditions and reaffirmed the Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty.

Operation Sindoor, a high-intensity defensive manoeuvre along the India-Pakistan border, showcased swift coordination between the Army, IAF, and BSF units, sending a strong message of deterrence.

It highlighted India’s operational readiness and strategic depth in response to cross-border provocations. Following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bikaner, Rajasthan, on May 22.

During his visit, he will offer prayers at the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnok, inaugurate the newly modernised Deshnok Railway Station, and may also interact with soldiers at the Nal Airbase.

The Longewala post holds a significant place in Indian military history. During the 1971 India-Pakistan war, only 120 Indian soldiers courageously defended the post against a force of 2,000 Pakistani troops. With support from the Air Force’s Hunter aircraft, which destroyed 45 Pakistani tanks, the Indian Army delivered a resounding defeat to the adversary, turning Longewala into a symbol of unmatched bravery.

