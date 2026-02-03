CBI takes over Ankita Bhandari murder probe, registers case against 'unknown VIP'

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, and its Delhi-based Special Crime Branch has registered a case against an "unknown VIP" in connection with the matter.

Two members of the CBI team arrived in Uttarakhand late on Monday to conduct a detailed investigation into the alleged VIP angle linked to the murder of the young girl.

The case returned to the spotlight after viral audio clips and videos surfaced involving former BJP legislator Suresh Rathore and his alleged wife, Urmila Sanawar.

During a Facebook Live session, Sanawar made references to the alleged involvement of a VIP in the murder, triggering fresh controversy and public debate.

These developments led to heightened political tensions, with Opposition parties and several organisations renewing demands for a CBI enquiry into the case.

Responding to the growing pressure and to address public concerns, the Uttarakhand government moved swiftly to ensure transparency. On January 9, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally recommended a CBI investigation.

The state government reiterated that no individual, irrespective of influence or position, would be allowed to escape the law and stressed that uncovering the complete truth remains its top priority.

The murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist, sparked widespread outrage across Uttarakhand in 2022.

Ankita Bhandari was working as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort when she was murdered on September 18, 2022. Her body was dumped in the Chilla Shakti Canal and recovered nearly a week later.

Following an extensive investigation by a Special Investigation Team, a 500-page chargesheet was filed in the case, naming 97 witnesses, out of whom 47 testified before the court.

The prime accused, Pulkit Arya, the owner of Vanantra Resort, along with co-accused Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Pulkit Arya was found guilty under multiple serious charges, including murder, tampering with evidence, harassment, and immoral trafficking.

