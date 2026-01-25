CBI shines brighter; officers honoured with prestigious medals on Republic Day eve

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) In a proud moment for India's premier investigative agency, several Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) personnel have been recognised for their outstanding service as part of the nationwide honours announced on the eve of Republic Day 2026.

A total of 982 personnel from police, fire services, home guard and civil defence, and correctional services received gallantry and distinguished service medals. An official government statement issued on Sunday (January 25) revealed that 125 individuals will receive the Medal for Gallantry, including 121 from various police forces and four from fire services.

This award celebrates rare and conspicuous acts of bravery -- whether in exceptionally daring rescues of life and property or in notable efforts to prevent crime and apprehend offenders -- with the level of risk carefully measured against the officer's duties.

The gallantry medals underscore service in high-risk zones, with 45 awarded to personnel in Jammu and Kashmir, 35 in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, five in the Northeast region, and 40 in other parts of the country.

Among forces, the Jammu and Kashmir Police led with 33 gallantry medals, followed by Maharashtra Police with 31, Uttar Pradesh Police with 18, and Delhi Police with 14.

The Central Reserve Police Force was the only Central Armed Police Force to receive 12 such honours.

Separately, 101 personnel earned the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for exceptional and outstanding records, including 89 from police services, five from fire services, three from civil defence and home guard, and four from correctional services.

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service, given for valuable, devoted, and resourceful performance, went to a large number of recipients, predominantly from police services, with allocations also to fire, civil defence, home guard, and correctional services.

Among the distinguished CBI awardees, the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service was conferred upon Chandrasekar Venupillai IPS, Head of Zone (Delhi Zone), New Delhi; Amit Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (Admin), Head Office, New Delhi; Mukesh Sharma additional superintendent of police, SC-III, New Delhi; Pramod Kumar Yati, sub inspector, SU, Kolkata; Chaman Lal, assistant sub inspector, academy, Ghaziabad; and Ramu Golla, head constable, ACB, Hyderabad.

For the Police Medal for Meritorious Service, the CBI awardees are Venkata Subba Reddy Chinnakondu, IPS, head of SC Zone, New Delhi; Sadanand Shankarrao Date, IPS, deputy inspector general, ACB, Mumbai; Manmohan Sharma, deputy legal advisor, ACB, New Delhi; Baidyanath Samal, additional superintendent of police, ACB, Bhubaneswar; Kailash Sahu, additional superintendent of police, AC-I, New Delhi; Rubi Choudhary, deputy superintendent of police, ACB, Patna; Manish Kumar Upadhyay, deputy superintendent of police, EOB, Kolkata; Anmol Sachan, deputy superintendent of police, ACB, Delhi; Nishu Kushwaha, deputy superintendent of police, academy, Ghaziabad; Arijit Sinha, deputy superintendent of police, ACB, Lucknow; Sharad Suresh Bhawar, deputy superintendent of police, SU, Mumbai; Thahir Abbas P, deputy superintendent of police, SCB, Thiruvananthapuram; Dharmendra Kumar, deputy superintendent of police, BSFB, Mumbai; Dharmender, inspector, ACB, Dehradun; Deepti Vashista, programmer, system division, New Delhi; Narikote Nandini, office superintendent, STB, Chennai; Vinod Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, SCB, Lucknow; Netram Chourasiya, head constable, SC-I, New Delhi; Puran Mal Gujar, head constable, ACB, Jaipur; Bhola Roy, head constable, ACB, Patna; Babu Varghese, head constable, policy division, complaint and coordination cell, New Delhi; Vikram Singh, head constable, head office, New Delhi; Sanjeev Kumar, constable, BSFB, Bangalore; Waikhom Rajesh Singh, constable, ACB, Imphal; and Rupendra Kumar, constable, head office, New Delhi.

