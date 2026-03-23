CBI secures 4-year jail for ex-rail yard master from Agra in bribery case

Ghaziabad, March 23 (IANS) A Special CBI Court in Ghaziabad on Monday sentenced a former railway official from Agra to four years’ imprisonment for demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a contractor.

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The Special Court held Rafi Ahmad, the then Chief Yard Master, Agra Cantt Railway Station, guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act and imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the instant case on July 4, 2015, against the accused, said a statement.

It was alleged that Rafi Ahmad demanded illegal gratification of Rs 30,000 from the contractor/complainant instead of reducing the penalty imposed on him for not performing satisfactorily the work of loading/unloading of the Guards Line Boxes in trains.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 as the first instalment of the demanded illegal gratification from the complainant.

After the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on November 24, 2015, against Rafi Ahmad.

In a separate case earlier this month, a Special CBI Court in Dehradun sentenced eight officials to two years of rigorous imprisonment along with a total fine of Rs 2.85 lakh in connection with a Rs 55 lakh fraud in the Public Works Department (PWD) in 2003.

Deepak Kumar Verma (LDC), Madan Pal (Mate), Mani Ram (Beldar), Surendra Kumar Kaushik (Driver), Kasim (retired Beldar) of PWD Haridwar, Sukhpal Singh (UDC), Chatar Singh (Roller Driver) of PWD Roorkee, and Palu Das (Assistant Treasury Officer, Treasury Haridwar) were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for two years each, along with the cumulative fine.

The case was originally registered by the CBI on August 9, 2003, following directions issued by the Uttarakhand High Court on May 7, 2003, in a civil writ petition that ordered the transfer of the investigation to the central agency.

--IANS

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