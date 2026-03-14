CBI secures 4-year-jail for ex-Post Office official for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe

Bhubaneswar, March 14 (IANS) A Special CBI Court in Bhubaneswar convicted and sentenced a former Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices working in Baripada are of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district to rigorous imprisonment for four years with a fine of Rs one lakh for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe, an official said on Saturday.

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Radha Krushna Sahoo, the then Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices incharge of Central Sub-Division Baripada, was punished by the court on Friday, the official said in a statement.

The CBI registered the instant case on February 4, 2014, against Sahoo.

It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant to take initiatives for his joining as GDS (Gramin Dak Sevak), MD (Mail Deliverer/ABPM), and MC (Mail Carrier) in Debsole branch post office.

The accused did not take any step for facilitating his joining and demanded Rs 50,000 on February 3, 2014 (out of the total bribe demand of Rs 2 lakh), the CBI said.

When the complainant expressed his inability to pay Rs 50,000, the accused agreed to accept the money in two installments that is Rs 20,000 out of Rs 50,000 at his rented residence at Baliganja on February 6, 2014, said the statement.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant, it said.

After investigation, the CBI filed the chargesheet on June 25, 2014 against the accused and the trial continued for 12 years before the federal agency secured a four year jail term for the convict.

In a separate case, the CBI arrested Abhisek Sen Gupta, Assistant Manager-cum-Loan Officer of the State Bank of India's (SBI) Gumi branch in Assam's Kamrup (Rural) district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 16,000 from a complainant, a statement said on Friday.

The case was registered on March 12 following a complaint that the accused officer had demanded an undue advantage of Rs 16,000 for processing loan applications of customers seeking financial assistance for rooftop solar electrification installations.

The CBI laid a trap after verifying the allegations and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant, said the statement

--IANS

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