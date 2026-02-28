CBI registers DA case against ordnance factory service officer

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against Amit Singh, an officer of the Indian Ordnance Factory Services (Batch 1998), in connection with possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Singh was serving as the Chief General Manager at the Ordnance Equipment Factory, Hazratpur in Firozabad at the time of the alleged offences and is currently posted at Troop Comforts Ltd. Training Academy in Kanpur, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to the agency, the case was registered on February 26, 2026. It has been alleged that during the check period from April 1, 2022, to December 31, 2025, the accused enriched himself illicitly and accumulated pecuniary resources amounting to Rs 55,58,471, which is 73.28 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income and which he could not satisfactorily account for.

Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI obtained search warrants from the competent court and conducted searches on February 27, 2026, at five residential and office premises linked to the accused in Agra, Lucknow, Bareilly and Kanpur.

During the searches, officials recovered and seized several incriminating documents related to immovable properties, bank passbooks, credit cards, and vehicles. Details of three residential properties located in Agra, Lucknow, and Bareilly were obtained. The Agra flat was reportedly purchased in 2025, while the Lucknow flat was acquired in 2023.

Jewellery worth approximately Rs 49 lakh and cash amounting to Rs 5 lakh were also recovered from the residential premises in Agra and Lucknow. Documents pertaining to various expenses and investments were seized during the search operations.

The CBI said it is analysing the seized documents and financial records to determine the complete extent of the alleged disproportionate assets and to identify any other persons who may have been involved.

