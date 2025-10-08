CBI preparing to file a new charge sheet in Bengal municipal recruitment case

Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) begins preparations to file a new charge sheet in the municipal recruitment case in West Bengal, as it was learnt that several family members of leaders belonging to the ruling Trinamool Congress got jobs.

According to CBI sources, the son of a politically influential person is also on the list and has been questioned in the investigation into the recruitment scam. However, his name was not disclosed.

Under such circumstances, the CBI has started the process of filing a new charge sheet in the municipal recruitment scam case. It is believed that the above-mentioned findings will be mentioned in the new charge sheet.

In 2023, the CBI first arrested businessman Ayan Sil while investigating the school recruitment corruption case. Later, during a search at his Salt Lake office, several answer sheets or OMR sheets were recovered. From there, the investigators also found traces of corruption in the municipal recruitment process. Sil's company was in charge of creating OMR in the municipal recruitment process. Later, the CBI arrested many people one by one during the investigation.

Real estate developer Sil was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the recruitment case.

Last year, the CBI filed its first charge sheet in this case, giving details of financial transactions in the recruitment corruption.

In addition, it also mentioned how jobs were obtained by unfair means.

The CBI claimed in the charge sheet that several people got jobs through Sil's two agents. These agents took an average of Rs 50,000 as a commission from each of them. Several people got jobs in 16 municipalities, including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). The CBI mentioned an agent named Shamik Chowdhury in the charge sheet.

The central investigation agency claimed that Chowdhury, who was Sil's friend and agent, gave jobs to 10-12 people in various municipalities. Another agent was Debesh Chakraborty, alias Kanuda. Through him, at least 14 job seekers got jobs in exchange for money. In return, Sil's agents took Rs 50,000 from each job seeker, said sources. According to sources, the list of job recipients includes the family members of political leaders.

