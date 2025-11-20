CBI nabs key accused in Abu Dhabi double-murder plot after four years

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconding accused linked to a sensational double-murder case that took place in Abu Dhabi in 2020, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Shameem K.K., was apprehended from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, after having evaded investigators for years since the case was first registered in Kerala.

According to the CBI, Shameem had been on the run since the registration of Kerala Police Case No. 280/2022, known locally as the Shafa Sharif Murder Case, on May 10, 2022.

Following his disappearance, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, and the court later split the proceedings against him, registering it separately as CP No. 4/2025.

The CBI formally took over the probe on November 3, 2022, after the Kerala High Court transferred the investigation into Crime No. 422/2022 of Nilambur Police Station.

The case pertains to the killing of two Indian nationals — Haris Thathamma Parambil and Dency Antony — who were found dead in their Abu Dhabi flat on March 5, 2020.

Investigators said Haris, who worked as a business consultant in Abu Dhabi, had developed a friendship with the prime accused, Shaibin Ashraf.

However, tension grew between them due to alleged jealousy and business rivalry.

"Due to jealousy and business rivalry, accused Shaibin Ashraf hatched a criminal conspiracy with other accused persons to kill Harris and grab his business and savings," it said.

The CBI’s probe revealed that Shaibin conspired with several others to eliminate Haris and seize control of his business interests and financial assets.

As part of the conspiracy, Shaibin allegedly financed the travel and stay of co-accused individuals in Gulf countries to execute the murders.

Haris and Dency, who lived together in a flat, were killed on March 5, 2020, with the conspirators attempting to pass the deaths off as a double suicide, the press note said.

After a detailed investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet on October 10, 2024, against Shaibin and seven other accused persons — including Shameem, who has now been caught.

