CBI grills Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol in Rs 228 crore bank fraud case

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) The CBI on Friday interrogated Anil Ambani’s son Jai Anmol Anil Ambani in connection with the Rs 228 crore bank fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).

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Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, who is also an accused in the case, was questioned by the investigating officer for around 6.5 hours at the CBI headquarters in the national capital.

He has been asked to appear for further examination before the investigating officer on Saturday as well.

The CBI, on December 6, 2025, registered a case in the Rs bank fraud case in which Reliance Home Finance Ltd., Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, Ravindra Sudhalkar, unknown persons, and unknown public servants are the accused.

The premier investigative agency had summoned Jai Anmol Anil Ambani for interrogation on Friday at the CBI head office in Delhi.

A criminal case has been registered by the CBI against the RHFL, a company of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, its promoters/directors and unknown bank officials, on the basis of a complaint by the Union Bank of India on the allegations of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct and thereby causing wrongful loss of Rs 228.06 crore to the Union Bank of India (e-Andhra Bank).

The account of the RHFL was declared a non-performing asset (NPA) on September 30, 2019 and as a fraud on October 10, 2024, by the Union Bank of India.

It availed of loans to the tune of Rs. 5572.35 crores from 18 banks, FIs, NBFCs and corporate bodies, including the Union Bank of India. A thorough investigation is being conducted into the allegations of defrauding all the banks and FIs by the accused company.

The CBI obtained search warrants from the court of the Special Judge for CBI, Mumbai and conducted searches at two official premises of Reliance Home Finance Ltd., residential premises of Jai Anmol Ambani, the then Director of Reliance Home Finance Ltd. and residential premises of Sudhalkar, Ex-CEO and whole-time Director of RHFL, all at Mumbai, on December 9, 2025. Several incriminating documents were taken into possession during the searches.

--IANS

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