CBI Files Chargesheet Against Customs Officials in Bribery Case at Nhava Sheva

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against three accused including then Preventive Officer (PO), Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH), Nhava Sheva and two private persons in a bribery case before the Special Judge (CBI), at Alibagh, said a press release from CBI on Monday.

CBI had registered the case on February 12 this year against the then Preventive Officer (Inspector) and others on allegations of criminal conspiracy, misconduct by public servants by demanding and accepting illegal gratification and abetment by giving bribes to public servants. It was alleged that the accused public servant demanded and accepted illegal gratification at JNCH, Nhava Sheva, the release said.

Further, it was alleged that since July 2017, the accused then a PO while posted as Preventive Officer at Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB), JNCH was assigned the duty to investigate the cases allotted to him. During this period, he allegedly came to know about the fraudulent claim of duty drawback by some syndicate led by a private person based on bogus shipping bills, the release added.

Thereafter, the accused then a PO allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore as illegal gratification from said private person for not exposing the said syndicate. After some negotiations, he agreed to accept Rs 25 lakh from the accused private person and a further Rs 10,000 per bogus shipping bill to be submitted in future. In furtherance of the said criminal conspiracy, an amount of Rs 25 lakh was delivered by said accused private person to the accused public servant through another private person, in instalments, the release said.

During the investigation, the phones of accused private persons were seized and some incriminating conversations, regarding negotiations of the amount of illegal gratification between accused public servants and private persons, were found. CBI also found evidence regarding the delivery and acceptance of illegal gratification by the accused public servant and two private persons.

The accused, a public servant misused his position as an officer of Customs and connived with the syndicate by turning a blind eye towards the 'ghost exports'. He has received part of the proceeds of illegitimate drawback availed by the syndicate. After completion of the investigation, CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused on 18.12.2024, the release said. —ANI