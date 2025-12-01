CBI files addl chargesheet in RG Kar financial corruption probe, names ex-official

Kolkata, Dec 1 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday submitted an additional chargesheet in the RG Kar financial corruption case. The chargesheet was filed at the special CBI court on Monday. According to sources, it names former RG Kar Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali, who had earlier raised corruption allegations against the then principal of the institute -- Sandip Ghosh.

Apart from him, the chargesheet also names one Shashikant Chandak.

Earlier, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Sandip Ghosh, Biplab Singh, Suman Hazra, Afsar Ali Khan and Ashish Pandey in this case; all of them were arrested during the corruption probe.

Although Akhtar's name now appears in the chargesheet, he has not been arrested.

It may be recalled that in 2023, then-Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali had filed a written complaint with the State Vigilance Commission alleging financial irregularities against Sandip Ghosh.

Akhtar was later transferred from RG Kar to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, where he served for some time as Deputy Superintendent (Non-Medical).

In April this year, he was transferred again to North Dinajpur district and was posted as Deputy Superintendent of Kaliaganj Hospital. It was learned that he had recently submitted a resignation letter to the state Health Department, which was not accepted; instead, the Health Department suspended him a few days ago.

The Health Department issued a notification explaining the suspension, saying the CBI was probing financial irregularities at RG Kar on the orders of the Calcutta High Court and that Akhtar’s role had surfaced during the investigation.

As then Assistant Superintendent of RG Kar, Akhtar supervised procurement of essential equipment for the hospital; later, as Deputy Superintendent, he allegedly exerted influence over these matters, the Health Department said.

Sources added that the Health Department alleged Akhtar demanded lakhs of rupees in exchange for granting business opportunities to companies supplying hospital equipment.

Between 2020 and 2022, Rs 2,39,000 were reportedly deposited in Akhtar’s account, and Rs 50,000 were credited to his wife's account.

The Health Department said the decision to suspend him followed investigations into these transactions. The CBI has now included Akhtar in a chargesheet in the financial corruption case.

